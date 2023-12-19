Arnold Schwarzenegger distributes gifts as Christmas ritual

LOS ANGELES - Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing joy to the holidays. The 76-year-old Terminator actor was captured on camera on Sunday giving out Christmas gifts at the Hollenbeck Youth Centre. He claimed that this annual event was motivated by his first Christmas as an immigrant in the United States. “There is a reason I have been handing out presents at the @hollenbeckyouthcenter in Boyle Heights for over 30 years,” Schwarzenegger explained in his caption. “When I first came to America, my friends at Gold’s Gym were so generous. They brought me in during Christmas time and made me feel so happy and included,” he continued. “I love being able to give back and see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get their gifts. Merry Christmas!” Schwarzenegger concluded. In the video, Schwarzenegger continued to talk about his first Christmas in the United States, saying, “They gave me Christmas gifts. , they had this beautiful Christmas tree and I felt so included here in America, even though I was a foreigner, I just came to this country.” “I will never forget that kind of sweetness and kindness and inclusion, so I wanted to do the same thing when I had the money,” the actor continued. “So this is why for the last 30-something years I’ve been coming out here. … It makes me feel good that I can share the kindness and inspire other people to do the same thing.” In other scenes of the film, Schwarzenegger presents Christmas gifts to families and kids who are guests in the area.