Tuesday, December 19, 2023
ATC grants post-arrest bail to 22 suspects

JINNAH HOUSE ATTACK

Agencies
December 19, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 22 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House during the May-9 violence. The court granted bail to Rubina Rizwan, Ayesha Saleem, Riffat Shaheen, Tiktoker Malik Muneeb, Mian Haroon, Mian Muhammad Adil, Dr Fais­al Sultan, Muhammad Abdullah, Sheikh Muham­mad Saqib and others and ordered them to fur­nish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

However, the court dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of accused Asif and Muhammad Im­ran, while adjourning hearing of bail petitions of 169 other accused until December 21.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of 193 accused, including social me­dia activist Ayesha Ali Bhutta. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House ( also known as the resi­dence of Lahore corps commander), during the May-9 violence.

