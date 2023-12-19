ATC grants post-arrest bail to 22 suspects

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 22 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House during the May-9 violence. The court granted bail to Rubina Rizwan, Ayesha Saleem, Riffat Shaheen, Tiktoker Malik Muneeb, Mian Haroon, Mian Muhammad Adil, Dr Fais­al Sultan, Muhammad Abdullah, Sheikh Muham­mad Saqib and others and ordered them to fur­nish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

However, the court dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of accused Asif and Muhammad Im­ran, while adjourning hearing of bail petitions of 169 other accused until December 21.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of 193 accused, including social me­dia activist Ayesha Ali Bhutta. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House ( also known as the resi­dence of Lahore corps commander), during the May-9 violence.