Beleaguered PTI offers olive branch to deserters

ISLAMABAD - Despite fears of losing its election symbol for the February 8 elections, the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is considering giving its tickets for the upcoming elections to those dissidents who quit the party after May 9 incidents of violence. Secretary General of PTI’s Punjab chapter Hammad Azhar talking on X hinted that PTI can award tickets to those politicians who had left the party “under pressure”, with the condition that they would make an announcement of rejoining the party. He said that a large number of so-called dissidents who had been allegedly coerced to party ways with the party in press conferences wanted to rejoin the PTI. Founding Chairman PTI Imran Khan would himself decide about awarding party tickets to such politicians on a case-to-case basis, he added.
Hammad also said that all aspirants for the PTI ticket should submit their nomination papers along with their covering candidates. “An examination is being carried out to award party tickets and final lists would be published within two weeks,” he said.
A PTI insider said that there was a change of mind within the party leadership about those who had parted ways with the party after May 9 incidents of violence on civil and military installations. At first, the leadership was not ready to bring these politicians back into the party fold but now it has been decided to award tickets to some of them at a time when many party leaders have been facing arrests and crackdown from the hands of police.
Separately, Imran Khan on Monday urged his party workers that vote was their basic constitutional, legal and democratic right and they should not allow anyone to rob them of their basic right to vote on February 8, 2024 in any circumstances.
In his special message to his supporters through the party’s Core Committee, the incarcerated ex-premier Khan called upon them that they should prepare themselves well for the upcoming general elections in order to make sure to cast their votes in a safe manner.
In the meeting, the Core Committee reiterated its demand that the ECP should immediately re-allocate the electoral symbol “bat” to the party. The forum claimed that after conducting free, fair and transparent intra-party elections, the electoral watchdog had no constitutional and legal justification to deprive the country’s most “popular and biggest” political force of its electoral symbol. The forum vehemently denounced the state’s alleged attempts of constant disruption of the internet and social media platforms to discourage public participation in this “first-ever virtual public gathering in the history of the country.”
The Core Committee announced that PTI officially launched its election campaign through its public meeting and vowed that the party would field candidates at every national and provincial seat across the country.