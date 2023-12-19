Beleaguered PTI offers olive branch to deserters

ISLAMABAD - Despite fears of losing its election symbol for the February 8 elec­tions, the beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is consider­ing giving its tickets for the upcom­ing elections to those dissidents who quit the party after May 9 inci­dents of violence. Secretary Gener­al of PTI’s Punjab chapter Hammad Azhar talking on X hinted that PTI can award tickets to those politicians who had left the party “under pres­sure”, with the condition that they would make an announcement of re­joining the party. He said that a large number of so-called dissidents who had been allegedly coerced to par­ty ways with the party in press con­ferences wanted to rejoin the PTI. Founding Chairman PTI Imran Khan would himself decide about award­ing party tickets to such politicians on a case-to-case basis, he added.

Hammad also said that all aspi­rants for the PTI ticket should sub­mit their nomination papers along with their covering candidates. “An examination is being carried out to award party tickets and final lists would be published within two weeks,” he said.

A PTI insider said that there was a change of mind within the par­ty leadership about those who had parted ways with the party after May 9 incidents of violence on civ­il and military installations. At first, the leadership was not ready to bring these politicians back into the party fold but now it has been decid­ed to award tickets to some of them at a time when many party leaders have been facing arrests and crack­down from the hands of police.

Separately, Imran Khan on Mon­day urged his party workers that vote was their basic constitutional, legal and democratic right and they should not allow anyone to rob them of their basic right to vote on Febru­ary 8, 2024 in any circumstances.

In his special message to his sup­porters through the party’s Core Committee, the incarcerated ex-pre­mier Khan called upon them that they should prepare themselves well for the upcoming general elections in order to make sure to cast their votes in a safe manner.

In the meeting, the Core Commit­tee reiterated its demand that the ECP should immediately re-allocate the electoral symbol “bat” to the party. The forum claimed that after conducting free, fair and transpar­ent intra-party elections, the elec­toral watchdog had no constitution­al and legal justification to deprive the country’s most “popular and biggest” political force of its elec­toral symbol. The forum vehement­ly denounced the state’s alleged at­tempts of constant disruption of the internet and social media platforms to discourage public participation in this “first-ever virtual public gather­ing in the history of the country.”

The Core Committee announced that PTI officially launched its elec­tion campaign through its public meeting and vowed that the party would field candidates at every na­tional and provincial seat across the country.