Caretaker PM formally launches PTV's Hazaragi transmission

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has formally launched PTV's Hazaragi transmission to promote cultural diversity of Balochistan.

Addressing the ceremony in Quetta on Tuesday, he expressed the commitment to take measures for the promotion and welfare of the languages, artists and artisans of Balochistan.

He said the world only knows the natural gas discovered in Sui as well as the gold and silver in Sandak, but Balochistan's real treasure is its history, culture and civilization.

He said the ancient Mehar Garh civilization was known for its agriculture, herd rearing and dentistry when there most of part of the world was uncivilized.

The Prime Minister said today another language of Balochistan is going to get recognition at the national level through PTV Hazaragi transmission.

He said development of media channels in Balochistan, especially television and radio, is amongst his government's priorities for which all possible assistance will be provided.

Emphasizing the need for effective means of expression, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said we can highlight positive aspects of our linguistic, cultural and social diversity and development through media.

He said national pride is a need of the hour. He said the interim government is fully aware of this fact. He said the government will continue supporting Pakistan Television and other national channels to achieve this goal.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan's a federation and its strength lies in its cultural and linguistic diversity. He said the people of Balochistan speak different languages, including Hindko, Pashto, Saraiki, Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi, Bravi, and Hazargi.

He said Hazargi and Hazara community of Balochistan have rich history. He said today he his overjoyed on inaugurating the first programme of Hazargi from PTV Bolan.

He said promotion of Hazargi has been the longstanding demand of the Hazara community.

Commending the role of Hazara community in country's development, he named after the "Waday Hazargi" event after the martyrs of the Hazara community. He said we can defeat terrorism through unity.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the objective of starting Hazargi programme is to give due representation to Hazargi. He said the national television is already telecasting programs in Balochi, Pashto and Bravi.

The Minister said Hazargi transmission has been the longstanding demand of the Hazara community of Balochistan. He said PTV will allocate budget and human resource for Hazargi language transmission.

He thanked the Prime Minister for his support and encouragement to start the Hazargi transmission on PTV Bolan.