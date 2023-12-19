City police to join decisive anti-encroachment operation: CCPO

Lahore - A significant gathering convened at Town Hall, presided over by CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, and Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. During the session, a comprehensive strategy to combat encroachments across the provincial capital was formulated. Addressing the session, CCPO Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, announced that the provincial government has decisively opted for a crackdown on encroachments, launching the official operation starting this Wednesday. Emphasizing a synchronized effort, he disclosed that the operation to eradicate encroachments in the provincial capital would unfold concurrently across all divisions. CCPO Kamyana asserted that Lahore Police would extend essential support to the district administration in their operation against illegal encroachments. Specialized police teams have been constituted for this purpose. Kamyana stressed that legal proceedings would be initiated against individuals found involved in encroachments. Furthermore, individuals obstructing the anti-encroachment operation and unlawfully occupying government properties would face arrests. He specified that SDPOs and Divisional SPs would oversee the anti-encroachment operations, ensuring no leniency and rigorous legal measures against the offenders. Kamyana highlighted the collaboration with the Anti-Riot Force, reinforcing administrative efforts in the anti-encroachment operation. Stressing the positive impact, he remarked that the removal of encroachments would enhance the security of government properties and facilitate smoother traffic flow. Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, addressing the meeting, delineated 23 identified hotspots for encroachment in the city, where intensive operations are scheduled. He assured the elimination of both temporary and permanent encroachments, emphasizing zero tolerance for such violations. Commissioner Randhawa outlined the active participation of teams from District Administration, Lahore Police, Traffic Police, MCL, LDA, and TEPA in the anti-encroachment operation. The meeting witnessed the presence of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, Divisional SPs, District Administration, LDA, TEPA, and other relevant departments.