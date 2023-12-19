CJP, his wife decline extra protocol at airport

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife have declined to avail extra-ordinary protocol when they departed from Pakistan on December 16 for Turkiye.
SC Public Relations Officer Shahid Kamboyo Monday in a letter to Saif Anjum, Secretary Aviation, and Major-Gen Adnan Asif Jah Shad, Director-General Airport Security Force, clarified that CJP Faez had declined to use VIP Lounge at Islamabad Airport, while his wife Mrs. Isa did not receive search exemption cards for spouses when they left for Turkiye. Since the departure of the Chief Justice along with his wife for Turkiye, a letter of ASF dated October 12, 2023 has been circulating in media that SC Registrar wrote to Secretary Ministry of Aviation on September 21, 2023 for exemption from body search for serving judges and Chief Justice of Pakistan at all airports has been granted.
It further said that the Registrar had simply pointed out an anomaly, which was that the spouses of retired Supreme Court Judges were exempt from body search but those of serving Judges were not. Your letter while resolving the anomaly does not offer an explanation. And, neither the ASF nor the federal government is concerned about the security breach.