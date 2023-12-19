CJP, his wife decline extra protocol at airport

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife have declined to avail extra-ordinary pro­tocol when they departed from Pakistan on De­cember 16 for Turkiye.

SC Public Relations Officer Shahid Kamboyo Mon­day in a letter to Saif Anjum, Secretary Aviation, and Major-Gen Adnan Asif Jah Shad, Director-Gen­eral Airport Security Force, clarified that CJP Faez had declined to use VIP Lounge at Islamabad Air­port, while his wife Mrs. Isa did not receive search exemption cards for spouses when they left for Tur­kiye. Since the departure of the Chief Justice along with his wife for Turkiye, a letter of ASF dated Oc­tober 12, 2023 has been circulating in media that SC Registrar wrote to Secretary Ministry of Aviation on September 21, 2023 for exemption from body search for serving judges and Chief Justice of Paki­stan at all airports has been granted.

It further said that the Registrar had sim­ply pointed out an anomaly, which was that the spouses of retired Supreme Court Judges were ex­empt from body search but those of serving Judg­es were not. Your letter while resolving the anom­aly does not offer an explanation. And, neither the ASF nor the federal government is concerned about the security breach.