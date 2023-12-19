Tuesday, December 19, 2023
COMSTECH, PASTIC forge MoU for OIC scientific advancement  

APP
December 19, 2023
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - COMSTECH, the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, and the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) have formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster scientific knowledge among OIC member states.

The signing ceremony for the MoU took place on Monday, showcasing a significant collaboration. Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Coordinator General of COMSTECH, and Prof. Dr Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), signed the MoU, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the COMSTECH Inter-Library Network Resource Services.

Dignitaries, including Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Director General of PASTIC, and senior officials from both COMSTECH and PASTIC, graced the ceremony held at COMSTECH.

The event emphasized the shared vision of COMSTECH and PASTIC in nurturing robust connections within the scientific community. Their collaborative efforts aim to facilitate seamless resource accessibility, ultimately propelling the advancement of knowledge and technology across OIC member states.

APP

