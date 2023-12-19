Constructive role of private charitable institutions lauded

Lahore - Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aniq Ahmed has said that charitable institutions are a treasure for our welfare state. The constructive role of private charitable institutions active across the country, including Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust, for the rehabilitation and prosperity of the deprived sections of the society is a matter of pride. Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust is also rendering valuable services for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the victims of various land and sky disasters along with suffering humanity. He is in his office with the founder and general secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar. They were talking during a special meeting. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk briefed the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Aniq Ahmed, about the standard and modern medical facilities provided to poor, indigent and deserving patients at Dr. AQ Khan Hospital. The caretaker federal minister for religious affairs was told that hundreds of deserving patients are benefiting from the state-of-theart dialysis center at Dr. AQ Khan Hospital every day, while the outdoor department of our institution has provided free medical facilities and medicines to two million patients so far. Dr. Shaukat Virk said that our Charity Common Tower is under construction. In Sha Allah from the next one and a half it will be fully operational by two years. The previous government had imposed commercial rates on our Charity Hospital, so they should be reviewed. Aniq Ahmed said that you are doing a good work and our government will fully support you in every good work.