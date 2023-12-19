Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Court defers bail pleas of former PTI chief in six cases till Jan 2

Court defers bail pleas of former PTI chief in six cases till Jan 2
Web Desk
1:04 PM | December 19, 2023
National

A district court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the bail pleas of former PTI chairman in six cases until January 2, 2024.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra conducted hearing of the bail pleas. Masroof Khan, assistant to Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared before the court.

During proceedings, Masroof Khan told the court that due to busy schedule in Lahore, Salman Safdar could not attend court proceedings.

Police, on the occasion, submitted record of the cases filed against former PTI chief in the court. The court had sought record of cases from police.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the bail pleas until January 2, 2024.

