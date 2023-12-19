Current account posts surplus of $9 million in November

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s current account has posted a surplus of $9 million in November 2023 amid a significant increase in the country’s exports and remittances, while imports posted a marginal decline.

The country’s current account has posted $9 million surplus in November 2023 as against a deficit of $157 million in the same period of the previous year, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The current account deficit was recorded at $1.160 billion during first five months (July to November) of the current fiscal year as against the deficit of $3.264 billion in the same period of the last financial year, a massive decline of over $2 billion or 64 percent, SBP posted on the social media website X (formerly Twitter).

According to the latest SBP figures, the merchandise trade deficit during July-November of the year 2023-24 was recorded at $8770 million as compared to the deficit of $13,427 million in July-November (2022-23). Likewise, the services’ trade deficit was recorded at $1,124 million during FY2023-24 compared to the deficit of $317 million during the corresponding period of last year.

The overall trade deficit in goods and services was recorded at $9,894 million during the current fiscal year compared to the deficit of $13,744 million during last year. Meanwhile, the balance on primary income stood at negative 2,957 million against $1,951 million last year, according to the SBP data. The country’s exports (goods and services) increased to $3.364 billion in November 2023 against $2.999 billion in November 2022, reflecting a jump of over 12 percent. Meanwhile, the country’s remittances stood at $2.25 billion in November 2023, in comparison to $2.17 billion in the same month last year, displaying a marginal increase of 4 percent. On the other hand, total imports lowered by nearly 6 percent to $5.29 billion in November 2023 against $5.01 billion in the same period last year.

According to the latest report of the ministry of finance, October imports of goods and services were recorded at $5.2 billion, higher than $ 4.8 billion in September and marginally lower than the $5.4 billion in October 2023. The soothed international oil prices, stable exchange rate in October somewhat offset by expansion in economic activities, contributed to an increase in imports. Given these recent dynamics and under unchanged policy assumptions, imports would remain at around the current observed levels in the coming months.

Exports of goods reached $2.8 billion, the highest value observed after June 2022. As a result, exports of goods and services posted significant growth of 10.5 and 17.8 percent on MoM and YoY basis, respectively. In the coming months, it is expected that exports will continue to observe its momentum with assumptions of growth in the LSM sector and encouraging foreign demand. As a result, the trade balance in goods and services has marginally deteriorated on MoM basis but improved significantly on YoY basis. Remittance inflows have touched the $2.5 billion mark and observed positive YoY growth after 13 months. It is expected that it will remain at the current level in the coming months. Considering the improvement in all other components of secondary income, as well as primary income balance, it will be reflected in the current account balance.