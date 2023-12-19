Cyber chaos

In the 21st century, technology reigns supreme, and among its many facets, social media stands out as a pervasive force. From infants to the elderly, everyone is entangled in the allure of social media, shaping and reshaping our lives. While it serves as a fount of knowledge, awareness, and entertainment, social media has proven to be a destructive tool with far-reaching consequences.
Undoubtedly, social media’s impact hinges on the mindset of its users, with some employing it for productive purposes while others exploit it for nefarious goals. As Shakespeare aptly put it, “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”
While social media offers a platform for leisure, its lack of privacy and security concerns have brought woes to many innocent people. Account hacking has become commonplace, leading to misuse and reputational damage. The security vulnerabilities on social media have particularly victimised women, as personal pictures are used for blackmail, perpetuating societal judgments and hardships in patriarchal cultures.
The misuse of social media extends to the dissemination of private videos, tarnishing the lives of many girls and their families. This destructive tool in the hands of malicious actors has far-reaching consequences, eroding the fabric of trust and safety.
Children, too, fall prey to social media’s negative influence, aimlessly scrolling through sites, squandering precious time, and compromising their social skills. The platform’s portrayal of elite lifestyles can lead teenagers to unhealthy aspirations, sometimes even resulting in tragic outcomes.
Long ago, in the absence of social media, life was purer, with prosperity prevailing over adversity. However, the advent of social media has unleashed havoc, introducing destructive trends like drug culture, where substances like Sheesha (Hookah), pods, cigarettes, and beer are glamorised.
To ensure stability in the realm of social media, cybersecurity must play a pivotal role. Safeguarding user privacy and safety is paramount, requiring concerted efforts to prevent hacking and misuse.
FAROOQUE PANHWAR,
Islamabad.