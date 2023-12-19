Cyber chaos

In the 21st century, technology reigns supreme, and among its many facets, social media stands out as a pervasive force. From in­fants to the elderly, everyone is en­tangled in the allure of social me­dia, shaping and reshaping our lives. While it serves as a fount of knowledge, awareness, and enter­tainment, social media has prov­en to be a destructive tool with far-reaching consequences.

Undoubtedly, social media’s im­pact hinges on the mindset of its users, with some employing it for productive purposes while oth­ers exploit it for nefarious goals. As Shakespeare aptly put it, “There is nothing either good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”

While social media offers a plat­form for leisure, its lack of pri­vacy and security concerns have brought woes to many innocent people. Account hacking has be­come commonplace, leading to misuse and reputational damage. The security vulnerabilities on so­cial media have particularly victi­mised women, as personal pictures are used for blackmail, perpetuat­ing societal judgments and hard­ships in patriarchal cultures.

The misuse of social media ex­tends to the dissemination of pri­vate videos, tarnishing the lives of many girls and their families. This destructive tool in the hands of ma­licious actors has far-reaching con­sequences, eroding the fabric of trust and safety.

Children, too, fall prey to so­cial media’s negative influence, aimlessly scrolling through sites, squandering precious time, and compromising their social skills. The platform’s portrayal of elite lifestyles can lead teenagers to un­healthy aspirations, sometimes even resulting in tragic outcomes.

Long ago, in the absence of social media, life was purer, with prosper­ity prevailing over adversity. How­ever, the advent of social media has unleashed havoc, introducing de­structive trends like drug culture, where substances like Sheesha (Hookah), pods, cigarettes, and beer are glamorised.

To ensure stability in the realm of social media, cybersecurity must play a pivotal role. Safeguarding user privacy and safety is para­mount, requiring concerted efforts to prevent hacking and misuse.

FAROOQUE PANHWAR,

Islamabad.