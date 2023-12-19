Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DROs, ROs take oaths

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-All designated District Returning Officers (DROs) in Sindh have taken their oaths for conducting general elections of 2024. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi took the oath as the DRO for Hyderabad district. The provincial election commissioner administered oaths to all DROs across Sindh, according to a handout.
On the other hand, DROs were directed to administer oath to ROs under which District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi administered oath to all Returning Officers of the district. The ROs appointed to monitor the elections in three constituencies of the National Assembly and six constituencies of the Provincial Assembly in Hyderabad, took oath in a ceremony held here at Shehbaz Hall.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023