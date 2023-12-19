ECP to start receiving nomination papers from tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start receiving nomination papers from prospective candidates tomorrow (December 20) as Pakistan approaches a crucial general election on February 8, 2024.

The process is slated to begin after the oathtaking of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) by the electoral body as per the Elections Act 2017 today.

At least 859 returning ROs have already completed their three-day training a day earlier, while 144 DROs will be trained today. The ROs had already received a one-day training before a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearer and lawyer moved the Lahore High Court, leading to the suspension of the notification of their appointment. Their training, consequently, was suspended on December 14.

However, the Supreme Court set aside the LHC order and directed the ECP to issue the election schedule, which resulted in the restoration of notification concerning DROs and ROs.

An ECP senior official explained that the provincial election commissioners (PECs) will administer oaths to the DROs of their respective provinces and then the DROs will administer oaths to each RO and assistant RO in the district.

Similarly, the RO will administer the oath to each presiding officer under his jurisdiction and the presiding officer will administer the oath to each member of polling staff under his jurisdiction before the commencement of the poll next year, and the head of the law enforcement agency or an officer authorised by him in will administer the oath to each official of that agency deputed in connection with an election duty.

In another development, the ECP said prospective candidates for reserved seats for women and minorities in the provincial legislatures and the National Assembly can get their nomination papers from their respective ROs and the district election commission at a cost.

However, nomination papers will have to be submitted to their respective ROs from December 20 to December 22. And all matters, including scrutiny, will also be conducted there.