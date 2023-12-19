Exhibition honouring Quaid-i-Azam inaugurated

ISLAMABAD-Jamal Shah, the Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, inaugurated a ten-day exhibition at the Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa, showcasing photographs and books dedicated to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This exhibition, organized by the National Heritage and Culture Division in partnership with the National Library of Pakistan and the National Archives of Pakistan, drew a significant audience, including students and dignitaries like Muhammad Uzair Khan and Asif Khan Niazi.

During the event, Minister Jamal Shah highlighted a series of upcoming events from December 17th to December 28th, designed to honour Jinnah’s legacy. These events, ranging from lectures and exhibitions to live performances and seminars, aim to commemorate the monumental efforts of Jinnah and his allies in establishing Pakistan as a separate homeland for the subcontinent’s Muslims.

Emphasizing the importance of embracing the teachings of Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the minister urged the youth to contribute to the country’s prosperity. He encouraged attendees, especially students, to engage with the exhibited photographs, describing them as glimpses into the past that narrate not just Jinnah’s life but also the struggles endured by leaders during the freedom movement.

The exhibition, boasting over 200 rare photographs and 500 historical books related to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions, also featured young singers paying tribute to the Father of the Nation with patriotic songs, receiving enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Appreciating the collaborative efforts of Lok Virsa, the National Library of Pakistan, and the National Archives of Pakistan, Minister Jamal Shah commended the exhibition and book fair’s organization. This enlightening exhibition will continue at the Heritage Museum, Lok Virsa, until December 25th.