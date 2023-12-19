Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot leave eight dead

CONAKRY-Eight people have been killed after a powerful explosion at the main fuel depot in Guinea followed by a fire that rocked the centre of the capital Conakry early on Monday.

Schools were closed and workers told to stay at home as thick black smoke filled the sky. Residents fled the area where the blast occurred, images on social networks showed. The incident happened at around midnight (0000 GMT) at the state oil company’s main depot in the Kaloum district of Conakry, near the port.

“Eight charred bodies were brought to the morgue of the Ignace Deen hospital,” a senior official at the facility said. Dozens of people were injured, a doctor and local residents told AFP. “It was a deafening noise that woke us up,” a resident told AFP. “The windows of our home and those of our neighbours were smashed. We managed to get away from the place,” he added. Dansa Kourouma, head of the National Transitional Council (CNT) -- the parliament appointed by the ruling military junta -- said the fire had caused “extensive damage including loss of human life”. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power after a 2021 coup, called for “solidarity and prayer for the nation in this difficult time” while the results of an investigation ordered by the government are awaited.

The government announced that schools were closed and urged workers to stay at home in Conakry and its surrounding area. At the end of the morning, the fire was still burning in the port district but less intensively.