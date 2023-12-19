Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Farmers sensitised on agri loans

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
Attock

Attock-Malik Nasir Abbas, Assistant Vice President of The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Attock Branch, organized an event with local farmers. Key figures including Chaudhary Mohammad Yaqub, Zonal Head of Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Rawalpindi Zone, Saifullah Khan, Deputy Zonal Head Credit and Recovery, Fazal Abbas Khan, Deputy Zonal Head Operations, Sardar Abid Hussain, Assistant Vice President Manager at Pandigheb Branch, Haji Mehram Khan, Manager at Jand Branch, Danish Akram, Manager at Fateh Jang Branch, and other officers were present.
During the event, farmers were informed that, in alignment with government directives and the State Bank’s guidance, the credit requirements of farmers were being addressed. 
Loans were being provided on more favorable terms to enhance prosperity by enabling modern farming practices. Notably, agricultural loans of up to three lac under the Prime Minister’s Kisan Package are now available at a seven percent markup.  Additionally, loans for sheep and goat farming, dairy development, purchase of tractors, seeds, fertilizers, and other agricultural purposes will be facilitated with simplified terms and conditions. Farmers were encouraged to avail themselves of these loan facilities and adopt modern agricultural implements.

 Moreover, they were advised to consider transitioning their farms to solar systems to reduce expenses.

