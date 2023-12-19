Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Farooq Naik sees coalition govt ahead

Web Desk
8:39 PM | December 19, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Farooq H. Naik said on Tuesday there was likelihood of a coalition government in the country. 

Speaking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, he said, “A coalition government will be formed after the upcoming election”. 

“Whoever wins the election should work for democracy and prosperity of the country,” he emphasised, adding that only PTI’s case was under hearing in the the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and all other parties had nominated their candidates.

Free, fair and transparent elections would be a great success of ECP, Naik believed and explained everyone had legal, constitutional and individual right to leave and join a political party.

