FIU launched to increase efforts against corruption in Balochistan

QUETTA - The Anti-Corruption Establishment Balochistan (ACEB) has launched a Financial Investigation Unit (FIU) established at Quetta under a project funded by the US Embassy’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), implemented through the Accountability Lab. The Director of ACEB, Abdul Wahid Kakar emphasised to the media the need for a proactive approach in combating corruption, given the changing patterns and complex nature of financial crimes, said a news release. As an anti-corruption agency, ACEB faces complex challenges of identifying corrupt transactions, uncovering crime patterns, locating stolen assets, and addressing situations involving multiple jurisdictions for asset repatriation and confiscation. Investigating such challenging cases requires a specialised unit with enhanced investigative capabilities and resources. The FIU enhances the ACEB’s efforts to investigate cases related to corruption and money laundering in the province.