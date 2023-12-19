Food of five marriage halls confiscated

FAISALABAD - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan has confiscated food from five marriage halls on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the ADC inspected various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act at five sites. Therefore, the ADC confiscated entire food from Lyallpur Garrison, Crown Palace, Quilim, Khayyam and Silver Spoon marriage halls. Later, the confiscated food was distributed among the inmates of SOS Village, he added. The spokesman further said that the admin officers had inspected 3358 marriage halls up till now from November 04 and found violation of one-dish and marriage act at 224 sites. Hence, they sealed 75 marriage halls in addition to arresting 58 caters from the spot. The admin officers also imposed a total fine of Rs.16.498 million on violators besides getting cases registered and arrested 22 accused so far, he added.

ARREARS OF 72 PENSIONERS PAID ON OMBUDSMAN’S ORDERS

The arrears of Rs 58.54719 million were paid to 72 pensioners on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that 72 pensioners had filed their complaints, contending that their departments were unwilling to pay arrears of their pensions, leave encashment, welfare funds, death grants, GP funds, etc.

After hearing these complaints, the Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan had issued orders for immediate payment of the arrears worth Rs 58.54719 million to the 72 complainants, he added.

AGRI SCIENTISTS MUST PACE UP EFFORTS TO ENSURE FOOD SECURITY: DR IQRAR

The agricultural scientists and experts must pace up their efforts to ensure food security in order to meet the demand of the ever-growing population, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing the concluding session of the four-week workshop titled Finance, Administration Management and E-governance arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center UAF for the officers of Agriculture Department Punjab.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that the agricultural sector was facing different challenges including low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others. He said, “To combat the challenges, we have to adopt modern trends in the agricultural sector.” He urged them to disseminate the modern agricultural trends in the farming community that will boost up productivity. He said that the development of the country was depending upon the sector.

He said that the university was making all out efforts to address the agricultural issues at national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower. Director Professional Training Prof Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said that it was the eighteenth workshop for the agricultural department officers, which was mandatory for their promotion. He said that renowned resources persons of their field were imparting training to the participants. He said that for sustainable economic development, the uplift of the agricultural sector was a must.