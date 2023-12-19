Gaza death toll nears 20,000 as Israeli attacks kill 110 more in a day

Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire call.

GAZA/TEL AVIV / UNITED NATIONS - At least 110 people were martyred and dozens more injured during Is­raeli attacks on Jabalya in northern Gaza over the past 24 hours, the di­rector-general of the Hamas-con­trolled Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Monday. Munir Al-Bursh, who is in a field clinic in Jabalya, said 110 bodies already buried at an old cemetery in Jabalya as of Monday morning, while dozens of people are still believed to be under the rubble.

The old cemetery in Jabalya, which had fallen into disuse, had to be re­opened because the dead could not be buried at the nearby Al-Falluja cemetery due to the shelling, he said.

A video that Al-Bursh shot and sent to CNN appears to show nine dead children laying on the ground. Four of them are wrapped in white cloth with their names written on the cloth. Al-Bursh said the children are from three families in Jabalya, in­cluding his own immediate relatives.

Also, Human Rights Watch ac­cused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, calling it a “war crime” in a report released Monday — a charge that an Israe­li government spokesperson dis­missed as “a lie.” Human Rights Watch’s Israel and Palestine direc­tor, Omar Shakir, said that Israeli authorities “have for months been deliberately depriving Gaza’s pop­ulation of food and water, willfully impeding humanitarian assistance, intentionally destroying objects in­dispensable to survival, including bakeries, grain mills and water and sanitation facilities, and apparently razing agricultural areas.”

The report is based on interviews with 11 displaced Palestinians in Gaza, public statements by members of the Israeli government and state­ments by organizations including the United Nations Office for the Co­ordination of Humanitarian Affairs, World Food Programme, Oxfam and the Norwegian Refugee Council. “Statements from high-level Israe­li officials show that this is a delib­erate policy to starve civilians as a weapon of war,” Shakir said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Tel Aviv on Mon­day, where he is due to meet with Is­raeli government officials. His visit comes amid an intensifying rift be­tween US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Ne­tanyahu over mounting civilian ca­sualties in Gaza. Close to 20,000 Pal­estinians have been martyred, with 70% of them women and children, according to the territory’s health officials. The vast majority of Gaza’s 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starva­tion, according to human rights ad­vocates and aid groups.

Israeli military officials say 118 soldiers have been killed during the country’s ground invasion in Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized by Hamas on Oct. 7.