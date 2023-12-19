Gender Equal Democracy

As the country heads towards general elections, the electoral gender gap has reduced to less than 10 million, 9.94 million to be exact. This brings the country one step closer to a gender-inclusive electoral democracy. It also takes the country nearer to more transparent and fair elections that are representative of people and gender. It is for the first time in ten decades that Pakistan has been able to reduce the gender gap that persisted in voter registration. It deserves appreciation that some districts in Punjab and Balochistan have over 48% registered women voters.

This also points out a trend and general awareness regarding the importance of casting a vote and having a political say. From the first-ever voting rights for women in the West in the 19th century, the developing world still has a long way to go to hit benchmarks of gender parity in not just politics but all other walks of life. But gender parity must not come in the footsteps of a world that is very different in values. Instead, our gender equality benchmarks must be indigenous and the change must flow from the grassroots as the society evolves.

Efforts to reduce the gender gap have been underway and women were being encouraged to register themselves as voters. The fall in the gap can be seen as an outcome of the voting registration process. While there are some localities where statistics are not just hopeful but are setting a precedent for other districts and towns, there is a need for intervention in areas where significant gaps persist. There is still some time before the elections are conducted. It must be utilised to target such areas and encourage women to register.

The Election Commission of Pakistan must keep the data as a reference to continue work even after the elections. This will help take up the long-term goals and further reduce the gender gap. It will also allow us to find out why huge gaps exist in some areas. Unique local dimensions are a key to devising necessary interventions. Focused initiatives to empower and encourage women to exercise their electoral rights can then be introduced in those areas. The reducing gender gap, while indicative of progress, should motivate sustained efforts to further diminish gender differentials and promote a more equitable, inclusive, and representative political landscape.