Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hashoo, Dewan Motors join forces to power sustainable mobility in Pakistan

Hashoo, Dewan Motors join forces to power sustainable mobility in Pakistan
PR
December 19, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Dewan Motors Pvt. Ltd., Pakistan’s authorized BMW automobile importer, is launching a pioneering initiative to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Pakistan. This collaboration focuses on a phased installation of BMW AC chargers for electric vehicles across Hashoo Group’s extensive network of hotels and resorts, including the five-star Pearl-Continental, the four-star PC Legacy, and the three-star select-service Hotel One brand.
This initiative aims to foster green mobility nationwide and contribute to a more environmentally friendly Pakistan. These BMW AC chargers are designed to accommodate vehicles adhering to European standards, ensuring broad compatibility for a diverse range of electric vehicles.
Hashoo Group is dedicated to ecologically friendly operations and has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, along with supporting the country in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 set forth by the United Nations.
An agreement signing ceremony was held recently in Islamabad, with senior management from both organizations in attendance. Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, shared his thoughts on this exciting collaboration, “Hashoo Group integrates its various business verticals towards more environmentally conscious practices. In line with our sustainability agenda, we are thrilled to mark this significant milestone on our road to a greener Pakistan while at the same time elevating our customer experience by providing a convenient charging facility for their EVs across our properties.”
Zaeem Ul Haque, Director Operations, Dewan Motors Pvt. Ltd., remarked, “On this momentous occasion, we are proud to serve the nation and play a pivotal role in building essential infrastructure that aligns with global environmental goals. I am excited to see the outcome of this collaboration with Hashoo Group in line with our joint commitment to a cleaner, greener, and sustainable Pakistan.”

TPL Properties appoints SSH as lead design consultant on mangrove project in Pakistan

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023