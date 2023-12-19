Hashoo, Dewan Motors join forces to power sustainable mobility in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Dewan Motors Pvt. Ltd., Pakistan’s authorized BMW automobile importer, is launching a pioneering initiative to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Pakistan. This collaboration focuses on a phased installation of BMW AC chargers for electric vehicles across Hashoo Group’s extensive network of hotels and resorts, including the five-star Pearl-Continental, the four-star PC Legacy, and the three-star select-service Hotel One brand.

This initiative aims to foster green mobility nationwide and contribute to a more environmentally friendly Pakistan. These BMW AC chargers are designed to accommodate vehicles adhering to European standards, ensuring broad compatibility for a diverse range of electric vehicles.

Hashoo Group is dedicated to ecologically friendly operations and has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, along with supporting the country in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 set forth by the United Nations.

An agreement signing ceremony was held recently in Islamabad, with senior management from both organizations in attendance. Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, shared his thoughts on this exciting collaboration, “Hashoo Group integrates its various business verticals towards more environmentally conscious practices. In line with our sustainability agenda, we are thrilled to mark this significant milestone on our road to a greener Pakistan while at the same time elevating our customer experience by providing a convenient charging facility for their EVs across our properties.”

Zaeem Ul Haque, Director Operations, Dewan Motors Pvt. Ltd., remarked, “On this momentous occasion, we are proud to serve the nation and play a pivotal role in building essential infrastructure that aligns with global environmental goals. I am excited to see the outcome of this collaboration with Hashoo Group in line with our joint commitment to a cleaner, greener, and sustainable Pakistan.”