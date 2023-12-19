IHC CJ says court will pass order about delimitations as per SC directives

ISLAMABAD - The Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared that it would pass orders on petitions about delimita­tions keeping in view the directive of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases pertaining the delimita­tions in various constitu­encies. During the course of proceedings, law officer of the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan Zeghan Anees informed the bench that the top court had de­clared all the complaints pertaining to delimitations filed after December 14, as ineffective. The chief justice said that he would do consultation with other judges of the high court, and issue orders keeping in view the directives of the top court. Meanwhile, a single member bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir issued notices to the ECP in peti­tions against delimitations of two constituencies in­cluding PS-41 and PS-42 of District Sanghar.