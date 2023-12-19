Inclusive academia

I am writing to advocate for the introduction of co-education as a privileged and inclusive ap­proach in our esteemed univer­sities in Pakistan. Co-education fosters an environment that en­courages diverse perspectives, provides equal opportunities, and promotes mutual respect among students. It prepares both male and female students for the collab­orative professional world.

Moreover, co-education breaks down societal barriers, fostering a culture of understanding and nur­turing a more inclusive society. It enables students to learn from one another, creating a compre­hensive learning experience for future endeavours.

I strongly believe that embracing co-education in our universities will significantly contribute to stu­dents’ growth and societal devel­opment. It’s a step towards foster­ing equality, inclusivity, and a more progressive educational system.

Let’s work together to create a more inclusive and forward-think­ing educational environment.

MAIMOONA IMRAN,

Rawalpindi.