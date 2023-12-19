Inclusive academia

I am writing to advocate for the introduction of co-education as a privileged and inclusive approach in our esteemed universities in Pakistan. Co-education fosters an environment that encourages diverse perspectives, provides equal opportunities, and promotes mutual respect among students. It prepares both male and female students for the collaborative professional world.
Moreover, co-education breaks down societal barriers, fostering a culture of understanding and nurturing a more inclusive society. It enables students to learn from one another, creating a comprehensive learning experience for future endeavours.
I strongly believe that embracing co-education in our universities will significantly contribute to students’ growth and societal development. It’s a step towards fostering equality, inclusivity, and a more progressive educational system.
Let’s work together to create a more inclusive and forward-thinking educational environment.
MAIMOONA IMRAN,
Rawalpindi.