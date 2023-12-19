JI leader calls on Sindh Election Commissioner, demands transparency in general elections

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called on newly-appointed Sindh Election Commissioner Shareefullah and demanded to take solid measures in order to ensure transparency in the general elections to be held on February 8, 2024.

A JI delegation, led by Engr Naeemur Rehman, called on the provincial election commissioner at his office, here on Monday. JI leaders Raja Arif Sultan, Saifuddin Advocate, Qazi Sadaruddin and Sohaib Ahmed were a part of the delegation.

Following the meeting, the JI leader held a press briefing and shared the details of the deliberations. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the election commissioner assured the JI delegation of transparency in the general elections and expressed his hope that the newly-appointed election commissioner will keep his promises. He said that the JI submitted its reservations and demands before the provincial election commission. He added that the issue of political governors should be resolved with immediate effect. It has been a question mark on the transparency of the electoral process and will remain till it is not resolved, he said.

He said that unfortunately the code of conduct for the general elections has not been issued as yet. He said that such details should have been issued long ago. The JI leader also expressed his grave concerns over the appointment of politicised returning officers and district returning officers. He also highlighted the role of some polling staffers, highly influenced by political motives.

To this effect, the election commissioner also assured the JI delegation that strict action will be taken if anyone showed any such blunder. He also asked the JI delegation to point out any such discrepancy so that action could be taken against such individuals. The two sides also agreed to the importance of monitoring.

Engr Naeemur Rehman highlighted that the Pakistan People’s Party had taken revenge measures against those government employees who had testified before the commission about the rigging tactics employed by the PPP. He further said that the JI’s position was very clear. “We don’t want any undue favour,” he said. The ECP should learn lessons from the local government elections in Karachi and should not incline towards any political party, he said.

Responding to a question, he said that the JI will be fielding candidates in all constituencies of Karachi and expressed his hope that the JI will come up as the single largest party in the province. He said that the people of Sindh have also shunned any hope of the corrupt regimes. Talking about the option of seat adjustment, he said that the option was still open but limited as this offer was not valid for those parties which have ruined Karachi.