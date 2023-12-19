JI to present solutions for national issues on Feb 8

ATTOCK- February 8 marks a decisive call to rid the nation of corruption, deceit, and economic turmoil. With an overwhelming 60% of the youth expressing faith in Jamaat-e-Islami’s transformative vision, the party is poised for a significant role in the upcoming general elections. At the launch of “Scale,” an initiative by Jamaat-e-Islami Youth at Chowk Fawara Attock, Hafiz Mian Muhammad Junaid, the candidate for Provincial Assembly Constituency PP-03 Attock, emphasized the party’s commitment.

“In the forthcoming elections, Jamaat-e-Islami aims to propel over 70% of youthful voices into the assembly by granting them tickets,” stated Junaid during media interaction. He was joined by prominent figures, including former candidate Muhammad Iqbal Malik, Naib Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Attock Tehsil Syed Sanaullah Bukhari, and others.

Highlighting the prevailing challenges, Junaid criticized the entrenched privileged class that has plagued the country for seven decades. “The nation continues to suffer under their reign, grappling with dire economic conditions that leave voters in despair,” he emphasized. He condemned the political elite’s manipulative tactics, asserting, “These leaders thrive on alliances, engaging in theatrics of conflict before elections, only to deceive the populace.”

Referring to recent government actions regarding essential commodities, Junaid condemned the unprecedented humiliation faced by citizens in obtaining flour. “Such disregard for the people’s dignity will not be tolerated,” he declared, urging the public to see through such tactics.

“Jamaat-e-Islami stands resolute to navigate the country away from these traps, striving to bring justice to every level of society,” Junaid affirmed, emphasizing the party’s commitment to serving the people.