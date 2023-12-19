Joint Islamabad security operation ensures citizens safety

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police, alongside other law enforcement agencies, carried out a joint search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, confirmed a public relations officer on Monday. The initiative, under the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, aims to ensure the safety and security of the city’s residents.

Acting upon these directives, a thorough search and combing operation took place across various areas under the Aabpara police station’s jurisdiction. The operation, executed by CTD, QRF, local police, and other LEAs, was supervised by SP CTD. Seventy individuals deemed suspicious, along with 15 vehicles, 23 motorcycles, and 14 shops and hotels, underwent comprehensive checks. Additionally, eight individuals under suspicion were taken to the police station for further verification.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that these operations are intended to bolster security in the Federal Capital. Zonal officers received instructions to sustain these measures in their respective areas, urging citizens to cooperate with law enforcement during inspections.