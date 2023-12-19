Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Court acquits PTI ex-chairman, Asad Umar in May 25 vandalism case

Judge to hear Imran-Bushra marriage case in Adiala Jail
Ali Hamza
December 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad District and Sessions Court Mon­day directed to conduct proceedings regarding the purportedly illegal marriage case of the former PTI chief and Bhusra Bibi at the Adiala Jail.

Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah on Monday heard the al­leged illegal marriage case of the PTI chief and his wife. In response to the Superintendent of Adia­la Jail’s reply regarding the challenges to produce the PTI chief in the court, Civil Judge Qudrat Ullah decided to hold the next hearing at the Adiala Jail.

In accordance with jail regulations, court pro­ceedings would be open to everyone, including family members, the media, and the general public, the court added. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till December 22. Also, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday acquitted former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and and Asad Umar in the vandalism case relat­ed to the May 25 long march. Civil Judge Naveed Khan, who heard the case, adjourned the hearing against other accusers till February 24.

