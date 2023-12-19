KP CM approves appointment of BoGs of nine MTI hospitalsbers

PESHAWAR - Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has acceded to the appointment of new chairmen and members of board of governors (BoGs) of nine MTI hos­pitals of the province af­ter an approval of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to the noti­fication of KP Establish­ment Department, the appointment of the BoGs would be for a period of three years, adding that Ghulam Qadir Khan has been appointed as chair­man of BoGs Hayatabad Medical Complex Pesha­war, while Prof Mahfooz Hussain, Akhtar Naveed, Dil Roz and Dr Muham­mad Ali Chohan nomi­nated are the members.

Similarly, Malik Mush­taq Ahmad Dar has been appointed as chairman BoGs MTI-MMM DI Khan while Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Khalid Mahmood, Samin ullah Khan, Musa Khan and Esa Khan were appointed as the mem­bers.

Prof Dr Ejaz Has­san Khan was appoint­ed as chairman of BoGs MTI-Bacha Khan Medical College, Swabi while Prof Mohammad Ishaq Khat­tak, Sher Bahadur Khan, Prof Noor Jehan, Mu­hammad Irfan and Prof Sajjad Muhammad Khan were appointed as the members.

Dr Damsaz Khan was appointed as chair­man BoGs of MTI Khal­ifa Gul Nawaz Hospital, Bannu while the mem­bers included Malik Nia­mat Ullah Khan, Abid Ul­lah Khan, Dr Muhammad Hashim and Atta Ullah Khan.

Dr Umar Ayub has been appointed as chair­man MTI-KTH Peshawar while Prof Dr Tahir Ali, Mir Yaqoob Khan, Gohar Zaman and Qari Abdur Rauf Madni have been ap­pointed as the members.

Prof Dr Khalid An­war Khan Khanzada and Asad Ullah Chamkani were appointed as mem­bers of MTI-LRH, Pesha­war, it said.

Prof Muhammad Hafiz Ullah was appointed as chairman of BoGs Pe­shawar Instituted of Car­diology (PIC) while the members included Mu­hammad Anees,

Justice (Retd) Sahib­zada Khursheed Ahmad, Asad Akbar and Abdus Siddique.

Dr Muhammad Arshad was appointed as chair­man of MTI Mardan Med­ical Complex, Mardan while Misal Khan, S A Shakeel, Prof Dr Zia Mu­hammad, Pir Waheed and Arif Khan were appointed as the members of BoGs.