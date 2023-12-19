KP Energy Dept holds E-Khuli Kachehri

PESHAWAR - On the directions of caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to bring transparency and good governance for prompt resolution of public problems policy, the En­ergy and Department Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa organised an online E-Khuli Kachehri.

The public actively participated and explained certain problems for which immediate instructions had been issued on the spot.

In this context, under the chair­manship of Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, an on­line E-Khuli Kachehri was held in Energy Department, wherein all the officers of the department, be­sides the heads of the subsidiaries PEDO, KPOGCL, Electric Inspec­torate and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company participated.

The public issues were heard lively in Kachehri and orders were issued for redressal of grievanc­es on spot. The initiative of Pow­er Department was appreciated by the public for holding E-Kachehri.

Speaking on the occasion, Sec­retary Energy and Power Nis­ar Khan said that holding an on­line E-Kachehri for the immediate solution of public problems in government institutions is a good initiative of the present caretak­er provincial government, which will end the distance between the institutions and the people, while the problems faced by the people will be solved on merit.

He further said that for the first time E-Khuli Kachehri has been organised in the Energy Depart­ment and this process will be re­peated every month.