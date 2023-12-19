KP task force decides to launch digital skill programme

PESHAWAR - A meeting of the recently consti­tuted Task Force on Technical Ed­ucation & Skills Development was held here on Monday. Caretak­er Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Ar­shad Hussain Shah chaired the meeting and discussed the line of action to implement the Hu­man Resource Export Strategy of the provincial government of ex­porting 0.5 million trained hu­man resources to various coun­tries for employment.The meeting discussed threadbare various op­tions and means and made impor­tant decisions to this end.

The meeting decided to start crash courses on an emergency basis to impart technical and dig­ital skills training to the youth as per the demand of the internation­al market.

The meeting further decided to formally launch the Digital Skill Development Programme under the KP Information Technology Board next week.

Under the Programme, more than 84,000 youth would be trained in various digital skills.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned high-ups to immedi­ately release the required funds to the KPIT Board for the purpose.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr. Najeebullah, Dr.Amir Abdul­lah, Dr. Qasim Jan, Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, relevant ad­ministrative secretaries and oth­er members of the Task Force at­tended the meeting. The meeting reviewed progress on the deci­sions made in the last meeting of the Task Force.

It was also decided to enhance the allocated seats of nursing col­leges of the province with the aim to produce trained nurses, and the concerned quarters were directed to necessary steps in this regard. The initiative is aimed at produc­ing at least 50,000 trained nurs­es annually. Speaking on the oc­casion, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to give priority to the youth of the newly merged districts in skill develop­ment training as these areas were affected by terrorism, and thus need of special attention.

“Time is too short, and there is a lot to do,” the Chief Minister re­marked and added that if there is will to do, then much can be done even in a short time.

He urged the authorities to make tangible progress daily in this re­gard; and decided that a meeting of the Task Force would be held daily to review progress.

It was also decided in the meet­ing to revamp the existing system of Technical & Vocational Train­ing to align it with the needs of the modern era and further decided to have a separate Task Force in this regard.