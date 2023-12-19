Lahore high court orders to release PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Mon­day ordered the release of Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat. Justice Shehram Sar­war Chaudhry passed the or­ders on a petition filed by Kha­lid Lateef Khan, the brother of Marwat, challenging his deten­tion. During the proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Mohsin Ab­bas submitted a reply on behalf of the caretaker Punjab govern­ment, wherein it was submitted that the Lahore deputy commis­sioner had issued a notification for detention of Sher Afzal Mar­wat and the petitioner should have approached the relevant forum first against it. The re­ply further requested to dismiss the petition. However, the pe­titioner’s counsel opposed the plea, submitting that the deten­tion was illegal and unconstitu­tional. The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the par­ties, ordered Sher Afzal Mar­wat’s release after submitting surety bonds before the dep­uty commissioner. On Decem­ber 14, the police had arrested Marwat from GPO Chowk, when he came out of the LHC after at­tending a bar event. The depu­ty commissioner had detained Marwat for 30 days under Sec­tion 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.