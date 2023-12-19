Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore high court orders to release PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat

Lahore high court orders to release PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat
Agencies
December 19, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Mon­day ordered the release of Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat. Justice Shehram Sar­war Chaudhry passed the or­ders on a petition filed by Kha­lid Lateef Khan, the brother of Marwat, challenging his deten­tion. During the proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Mohsin Ab­bas submitted a reply on behalf of the caretaker Punjab govern­ment, wherein it was submitted that the Lahore deputy commis­sioner had issued a notification for detention of Sher Afzal Mar­wat and the petitioner should have approached the relevant forum first against it. The re­ply further requested to dismiss the petition. However, the pe­titioner’s counsel opposed the plea, submitting that the deten­tion was illegal and unconstitu­tional. The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the par­ties, ordered Sher Afzal Mar­wat’s release after submitting surety bonds before the dep­uty commissioner. On Decem­ber 14, the police had arrested Marwat from GPO Chowk, when he came out of the LHC after at­tending a bar event. The depu­ty commissioner had detained Marwat for 30 days under Sec­tion 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. 

Whistle blowing of election mania

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023