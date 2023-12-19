Let polls take place, rules top court, closing doors on delay in general elections

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday de­clared that the objec­tions against the delimi­tation of constituencies cannot be raised once the elections schedule is announced.

The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on December 15 had issued the election pro­gramme in pursuant of the understanding given by its office before the Supreme Court. From Sunday the ECP resumed the training of district re­turning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) across the country in line with the Supreme Court’s order.

In this regard, a three-member bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Athar Minal­lah conducted hearing of the ECP petitions regarding objection on the delimitation of constituencies in Balo­chistan. The Court had removed further ob­stacles in the way of the general elections slated for February 8.

The Commission had challenged objections to two constituencies in Zhob and Shirani made by the Balochistan High Court (BHC). However, the SC set aside the BHC’s order and accept­ed the ECP’s appeal.

During the hearing, Justice Mansoor said: “Challenges to constit­uencies have all been rendered ineffective after the announcement of the Election Programme,” He further said that the electoral process could not be affected to provide re­lief to an individual, adding that they have to draw a line and set a limit in this regard. Justice Masood said that he did not understand why ev­eryone wanted elections to be delayed. “Let polls take place,” he asserted. Jus­tice Minallah observed that there would be a “flood of petitions” in the top court if the Supreme Court passed an order on the ECP’s plea. “Everything else comes to a halt once the election sched­ule is issued,” he said, add­ing that the electoral body’s biggest test was to ensure fair polls on February 8. He questioned how could the court (BHC) use the author­ity that lawfully lies with the election commission. After hearing the arguments of the ECP counsel and the ad­vocate general Balochistan the SC declared the BHC decision null and void. The development comes two days after the ECP released the much-awaited election schedule, after interven­tion from the top court, en­suring that polls were be­ing held on time. On Friday, the SC had taken up a hur­riedly moved appeal by the ECP against the Lahore High Court’s suspension of the appointment of return­ing officers and district re­turning officers from the judiciary, raising concerns that polls would be jeopar­dized. During the proceed­ings, which commenced late in the evening, the apex court had suspended the LHC verdict and direct­ed the electoral body to im­mediately release the elec­tion schedule.