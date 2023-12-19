LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corruption case

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti in a corruption case. The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief. The single bench comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan heard the bail petition filed by the accused and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The Anti-Corruption Establishment had registered a case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti for corruption of Rs 5.8 million in development projects of Gujranwala division. , police spokesman said.