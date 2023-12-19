Mahmood and Shahid elected president and secretary of PJA 

LAHORE - Mahmood Naveed and Shahid Javed have been elected as the President and Secretary, respectively, of the Punjab Judo Association (PJA). The elections took place in Lahore on Sunday, marking a significant step forward for the association.
The elections, which were overdue, were held following persistent requests from the Sports Board Punjab, as highlighted in their letter No DD(SBP) 1-15/1995 dated October 30, 2023. The Assistant Director (Admin), SBP, urged the PJA to conduct the elections promptly. Riaz Ahmad, an official from the Sports Board Punjab, was present as an observer during the elections held on December 17, where all affiliated Divisional Associations participated.
The newly elected office-bearers for the PJA’s upcoming term include Mahmood Naveed as President (Lahore), Vice- Presidents: M Sarwar (Sargodah), M Usman (Gujranwala), M Azam (Sahiwal), M Usman (Multan), Secretary: Shahid Javed (Lahore), Joint Secretary: Faiz-ur-Raza Bajwa (Bahawalpur), Treasurer: Habib Ullah (Faisalabad), and Members Ex Comm: Ms Tanzeela Khan (Women’s Assoc), Yasir Arafat (Lahore), Tauseef Khan (Rawalpindi), Malek Butt (Faisalabad).
During the meeting, a comprehensive program outlining training, coaching, and tournaments for 2024 was adopted, emphasizing the association’s commitment to the development and promo