Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Mahmood and Shahid elected president and secretary of PJA 

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2023
LAHORE - Mahmood Naveed and Shahid Javed have been elected as the President and Secretary, respec­tively, of the Punjab Judo Asso­ciation (PJA). The elections took place in Lahore on Sunday, mark­ing a significant step forward for the association. 

The elections, which were overdue, were held following persistent requests from the Sports Board Punjab, as high­lighted in their letter No DD(SBP) 1-15/1995 dated October 30, 2023. The Assistant Director (Admin), SBP, urged the PJA to conduct the elections promptly. Riaz Ahmad, an official from the Sports Board Punjab, was pres­ent as an observer during the elections held on December 17, where all affiliated Divisional As­sociations participated. 

The newly elected office-bearers for the PJA’s upcoming term include Mahmood Naveed as President (Lahore), Vice- Presidents: M Sarwar (Sargo­dah), M Usman (Gujranwala), M Azam (Sahiwal), M Usman (Multan), Secretary: Shahid Ja­ved (Lahore), Joint Secretary: Faiz-ur-Raza Bajwa (Bahawal­pur), Treasurer: Habib Ullah (Faisalabad), and Members Ex Comm: Ms Tanzeela Khan (Women’s Assoc), Yasir Arafat (Lahore), Tauseef Khan (Rawal­pindi), Malek Butt (Faisalabad). 

During the meeting, a compre­hensive program outlining train­ing, coaching, and tournaments for 2024 was adopted, emphasiz­ing the association’s commitment to the development and promo

