Marriage proposal dispute claims  two lives

ISLAMABAD - In Sohan, within the precinct of Police Station Khanna, a tragic incident unfolded as a young man, identified as Akash, took the life of Tooba Shehzadi before ending his own. Their bodies were transported to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy.

Investigators from the Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) and the SHO of Police Station Khanna visited the crime scene, gathering evidence and recording eyewitness statements. A police spokesperson confirmed, “Officials are probing the incident where a man fatally shot a girl before taking his own life at a residence on Union Council Street Number 5 in Sohan.”

Reports indicate that Akash forcibly entered Tooba’s residence while she was engaged in school-related activities, and upon her refusal to marry him, he resorted to violence. Following the tragic act, he took his own life. Upon the police’s arrival, both individuals were found deceased, and their bodies were moved to PIMS for postmortem examinations.

In a separate incident, unidentified assailants targeted 14-year-old Ali Raza, the son of Ghazi Mumtaz, known for the tragic incident involving former Governor Salman Taseer. Ali Raza, a student at Al-Fateh Seminary in Madina Town, Bhara Kahu, sustained minor injuries in the attack and was rendered unconscious. The teenager promptly reported the assault to Police Station Bhara Kahu for necessary legal actions against the perpetrators.