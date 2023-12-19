Maximum facilities to be provided to pilgrims: Ashrafi

PESHAWAR - Prime Minister’s Special Representa­tives on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi here on Mon­day said that Hajj was one of the most important five pillars of Islam and reit­erated that the government was com­mitted to ensuring maximum facilities to all Pakistani pilgrims next year.

Addressing Tazeemul Al-Harmain Al-Shareefeen Conference here as chief guest, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that a significant decrease in the expanses of Hajj has been recorded this year af­ter decreasing prices of dollars due to Govt’s effective economic and financial policies.

He said Hujjaj were like ambassadors of Pakistan and urged them to strictly abide by the rules regulations and laws of Saudi Arabia. He said Pakistan high­ly valued its time-tested and all-weath­er friendship with Saudi Arabia having strong bonds of religion, history, cul­ture, and enormous respect for the cus­todians of the two holy mosques.

While appreciating the overall Hajj arrangements, he directed the Hajj Organisation Association of Pakistan to concentrate on the training of in­tending pilgrims so that they could achieve maximum blessing while staying in the holy land during Hajj. He said Pakistan was our country and its problems could be addressed through hard work, commitment, and self-accountability.

Maulana Ashrafi, who is chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, said that inter-faith harmony and mutual co-ex­istence in society are vital for the pro­gress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said all minorities enjoy complete reli­gious freedom in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has all the resourc­es to become an economic giant. He said Pakistan can earn huge revenue worth millions of dollars by promot­ing religious tourism. Besides the sce­nic beauty of northern Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, and Azad Kashmir, he said Pakistan was home to centuries-old Indus and Gandhara civilisations besides sever­al other religious tourism sites if prop­erly showcased on digital media could bring economic turnaround for the country.

Tahir Ashrafi said that Pakistan want­ed cordial and brotherly relations with all its neighbours and peace in Afghan­istan was in the interest of Pakistan. He said anti-Pakistan and Afghanistan el­ements wanted to create a rift among both the countries but they would nev­er succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said Pakistan’s stance on the Pal­estine issue was very clear. He said atrocities in Gaza should be immedi­ately stopped. He said the sacrifices of the people of Palestine would not go to wane. An independent and sov­ereign Palestine state with Al-Qudus Al-Sharif as its capital would help in enduring lasting peace in the Middle East, he added.

Maulana Ashrif appreciated the as­sociation’s efforts and expressed the hope that they would provide maxi­mum facilities to the pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj.

Earlier, Jamal Khan Tarkai, chairman of the association, thanked Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and apprised him about the association’s endeav­ours for the upcoming Hajj. He said that approximately 904 companies of the association were registered with the Ministry of Religious Affairs for Hajji Operations and about 50 percent quota in Hajj was reserved for it. He also presented traditional Chugha and Qula (turban) to the chief guest.