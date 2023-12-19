Meeting determines Provincial Action Plan for Health Security 2024-2028

PESHAWAR - Director General Health Services Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shaukat Ali pre­sided over a three-day consultative session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Group to determine the Pro­vincial Action Plan for Health Security 2024-2028.

The Technical Group, comprising Chief Centre for Disease Control Na­tional Institute of Health Pakistan, Dr Mumtaz, representatives from all sub-directorates of the Health Depart­ment, project directors, and delegates from the World Health Organisation participated in the sessions held under the leadership of Dr Shaukat Ali.

DG Dr Ali expressed his gratitude to all participants for their active engagement in the consultative meeting, stating that the collective efforts aim to develop an action plan aligned with the National Ac­tion Plan for Health Security. He high­lighted that the province is currently for­mulating an action plan in compliance with the International Health Regula­tions (IHR) 2005 for the diagnosis, con­tainment, and control of diseases.

The consultative workshop, organ­ised under the leadership of former Director Public Health Dr Nek Dad Af­ridi, is expected to play a vital role in shaping the Provincial Action Plan for Health Security 2024-2028.

The technical team from the World Health Organisation’s EMRO office is providing specialised assistance in the formulation of the Provincial Action Plan for Health Security.

Dr Ali further explained that the workshop would facilitate the devel­opment of the Provincial Action Plan for Health Security 2024-2028. He em­phasised that the Health Department is committed to enhancing its future strategy in light of the insights gained from this workshop.

Acknowledging the significance of Pakistan becoming a signatory to the International Health Regulations, Dr Ali commended Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa for taking the lead in implementing these regulations. He thanked all stake­holders for their technical support.

Chief Executive Centre for Disease Control NIH Pakistan, Dr Mumtaz, not­ed that Pakistan has organised the Na­tional Action Plan (NAP) for Health Se­curity at the national level, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the lead in for­mulating the action plan. The technical team from the World Health Organisa­tion emphasised that implementation of International Health Regulations re­quires strengthening capabilities in 19 different areas, including biohazards, biochemical events, natural disasters, disease control such as COVID-19, bor­der management, and air pollution.

The plan will be developed under the One Health Agenda and an All Hazards Approach, encompassing elements of veterinary, Climate change, health, and food security. It is essential to note that the One Health Agenda includes veter­inary, climate change, health, and food security, while the All Hazards Approach incorporates health, chemical, radiologi­cal, environmental, natural or human-in­duced hazards, and climatic changes.