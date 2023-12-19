Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Minister for collective efforts for betterment of healthcare system

Our Staff Reporter
December 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram has urged the stakeholders of healthcare sector to unite for the betterment of patients. Speaking at a risk-based inspection training seminar hosted by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) at a local hotel on Monday, the minister shared that he had faced terrorismrelated cases in pursuit of enhancing the healthcare system. Emphasizing the significance of taking risks for success, he underscored that patients held the utmost importance for him. Expressing concern over the absence of a biotechnology plant and unsafe industrial practices in the country, Dr. Javed Akram advocated for a revolution in the country’s biotechnology sector. He reiterated the need to transform the field of biotechnology within the nation. The minister stressed that the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should monitor both Good Clinical Practices (GCP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). According to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he noted that every pharmacy in Punjab should have a pharmacist, acknowledging that achieving this goal would take the next 19 years. Dr. Javed Akram commended the organizers for hosting the training seminar. Key attendees at the seminar included DRAP Chief Executive Officer Asim Rauf, Mujahida Mujahid, Qalandar Khan, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Mian Shafiq-ur-Rehman and representatives from various pharmaceutical companies.

Our Staff Reporter

