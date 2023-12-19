Mohammad Abbas 10-fer gives SBP first win in President’s Trophy 

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) bagged their first win as they beat Pakistan Television (PTV) while the games at National Bank Stadium and UBL Sports Complex will go into day four with SNGPL and KRL in a dom­inant position at the respective venues. Mohammad Abbas had a memorable day as he completed his 12th ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Ghani Glass require 370 to win on day four as they closed the third day of the game with 38-2 as Moham­mad Ali struck early to re­move the opening batters Farhan Sarfaraz and Shahbaz Javed for ducks. Kashif Ali (20) and Tayyab Tahir (14) saw off the tough last hour.

Earlier, SNGPL extended their overnight lead of 137 to a massive total of 408. SNGPL lost four quick wickets in the first session as Ghani Glass bowlers reduced them to 56- 4. Azhar Ali (109, 144b, 11x4s, 2x6s) and Haseebullah (102*, 135b, 6x4s, 1x6) put on a commanding partnership of 191 to take the team out of trouble. They declared the in­nings at 290-7 with 17 overs left in the day. M Rameez Jnr bagged three wickets taking his match tally to nine wick­ets. Ghulam Mudassar, Musa Khan, Moeez Ghani and M Ir­fan picked up a wicket each. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) wrapped up the game on the third day as they cruised to a 10-wicket victory against Pak­istan Television (PTV). At the beginning of the day, PTV con­tinued from their overnight score of 168-5 with the trail being 124 runs. Hasan Moh­sin (96, 145b, 14x4s, 2x6s) missed out on scoring his maiden first-class ton. Taimur Khan (62, 79b, 8x4s, 2x6s) stitched a valuable partner­ship of 72 runs with Hasan.

PTV were bundled out for 339 as they set a target of 47. Mohammad Abbas dismissed four batters as he bagged a match haul of 10 wickets. His fellow pacers Mohammad Il­yas and Sameen Gul picked up three and one wicket respectively. Kashif Bhatti struck twice. In reply, Rizwan Hussain (24) and Zain Abbas (23) chased the target of 47 in just 6.1 overs. SBP will now face SNGPL in the third round of the tournament at SBP Sports Complex, Karachi.

Khan Research Labora­tories (KRL) need 247 runs with nine wickets in the bag on day four to win the game against Wapda, which had an overnight lead of 88 to which they managed to add 198 runs on day three losing the remaining eight wick­ets. Umar Akmal (75, 100b, 12x4s, 1x6) and Iftikhar Ahmed (88, 177b, 8x4s, 1x6) scored half-centuries to help Wapda post a fighting total on the board. Shayan Sheikh picked up three wickets for KRL. Kashif Ali, M Imran and skipper Sharoon Siraj bagged two wickets each. M Amir Khan picked up the key wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed. With less than an hour’s play remaining on day three, KRL set out on pursuit of 286 run target. Tahir Hussain plucked out Imran Dogar (4) early on while Abdul Faseeh (29*) and Ali Zaryab (4) saw off the last few overs.