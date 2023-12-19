NAB files Toshakhana reference against ex-PTI chairman, his spouse

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed another reference against the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, the accountability watchdog brought the Toshakhana reference against the former PTI chairman and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

Both have been nominated in the reference filed by the NAB Rawalpindi.

The reference was filed through NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif along with investigators Mohsin Haroon and Waqarul Hassan.

The reference is currently being scrutinised by the Registrar Office of the Accountability Court in Islamabad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified the former prime minister from the PTI in the Toshakhana case.