Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NAB files Toshakhana reference against ex-PTI chairman, his spouse

NAB files Toshakhana reference against ex-PTI chairman, his spouse
Web Desk
8:31 PM | December 19, 2023
National

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed another reference against the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, the accountability watchdog brought the Toshakhana reference against the former PTI chairman and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

Both have been nominated in the reference filed by the NAB Rawalpindi.

The reference was filed through NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif along with investigators Mohsin Haroon and Waqarul Hassan.

The reference is currently being scrutinised by the Registrar Office of the Accountability Court in Islamabad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified the former prime minister from the PTI in the Toshakhana case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702959961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023