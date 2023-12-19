NADRA signs Electronic Readmission Case Management System agreement with Turkiye

National Database and Registration Authority has signed an agreement relating to Electronic Readmission Case Management System with Turkiye.

The agreement was signed between representatives of NADRA and Presidency of Migration Management of the Republic of Turkiye in Ankara.

The agreement intends to facilitate and accelerate the safe and humane return of irregular migrants of Pakistani nationality in Turkiye.

The electronic system will help in identification of Pakistani nationals and issuance of travel documents to them quickly and effectively for their return.