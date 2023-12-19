Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

NBP digital app is now available

NBP digital app is now available
PR
December 19, 2023
Business

KARACHI-National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has introduced Urdu language support in its digital app to cater to a diverse customer base across the country. The move reflects NBP’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring accessibility for customers from all regions. The NBP Digital app offers convenient services, including card activation, secure bank transfers, and a platform for trading and investment. With this initiative, NBP aims to provide a more personalized and inclusive banking experience. The app is now available for download on major app stores, promoting seamless financial transactions in the national language

Tags:

PR

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1702871838.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023