NBP digital app is now available

KARACHI-National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has introduced Urdu language support in its digital app to cater to a diverse customer base across the country. The move reflects NBP’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring accessibility for customers from all regions. The NBP Digital app offers convenient services, including card activation, secure bank transfers, and a platform for trading and investment. With this initiative, NBP aims to provide a more personalized and inclusive banking experience. The app is now available for download on major app stores, promoting seamless financial transactions in the national language