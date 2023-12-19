North Korea fires most powerful long-range missile after South Korea-US meeting

PYONGYANG-North Korea has fired its most advanced long-range missile, South Korean authorities say, defying UN curbs.

The launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) drew immediate condemnation from the West. It landed west of Hokkaido in Japan. It comes after South Korean and US defence officials met last week to update plans on how to respond to a nuclear attack from the North.

Pyongyang had vowed to take “more offensive countermeasures” in response.

The isolated state launched the long-range missile on Monday morning about 08:24 local time (23:24 Sunday GMT) from the Pyongyang area.

South Korean and Japanese officials said the missile travelled for 73 minutes, covering about 1,000km (621 miles). ICBMs have the range to reach the North American continent. Monday’s launch is North Korea’s fifth successful launch of an ICBM this year. South Korea, Japan and the US were quick to condemn the missile test on Monday, noting it breached UN Security Council resolutions and would make the Korean peninsula less secure. Tensions between the North and the South flared last month when Pyongyang successfully launched a spy satellite into orbit, also in violation of UN sanctions. Seoul responded by partially suspending a military agreement with the North that was meant to limit military activity along the border and reduce the likelihood of clashes.