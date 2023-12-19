Officers from 34th SMC call on Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR - A 15-member delegation of under-training officers of the National Institute of Management Lahore of the 34th Senior Management Course met Commissioner Bahawal Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar. Commissioner Bahawalpur informed the delegation of officers about the historical, and cultural background of Bahawalpur.

He also informed the delegation about the prospects of the region along with the geographical, economic, social, and development aspects. He also briefed the under-training officers about the ongoing development projects and answered their questions. Additional Commissioner Jam Aftab Hussain and Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab were also present on this occasion. The group of officers included Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Maher Khalid Ahmed, Wajid Ali Shah, Dr Mohammad Farooq Adeel, Qamar Riaz, Miss Kausar Khan, Talha Hussain Faisal, Dr Ghazala Qaiser, Manzoor Javed Ali, Yasir Iqbal Butt, Muhammad Irfan, Zahid Qadeer, Aun Abbas Bukhari and Sarfaraz Ahmed.