ISLAMABAD - If anybody from the West and other part of the world wants to see Uyghur Muslims and their bustling qual­ity life, “Muqam” known as the “mother of Uygur music,” is one of the barometers.

Muqam’s artistic charm blooms in the peaceful and tranquil social atmosphere of Xinjiang, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.

Does it make sense that oppres­sion is growing on the one hand and music is booming on the oth­er? It could be said that the West­ern media must come out of the information cocoon of their own creation and accept the reality - the so-called national government sup­ports the suppression of Uyghur Muslims is just a absurd fantasy.

Some members of Pakistan jour­nalists and think tank delegation recently visited Urumqi, the capi­tal of Xinjiang.

They visited the Xinjiang Muqam Art Theatre and watched live sing­ing, dancing and music perfor­mances. Immersed in the beau­tiful singing, dancing and music, the rumours about the so-called “Uyghur Muslims are being op­pressed” were disproven.

The delegation had the opportu­nity to enjoy the Music of Muqam and its theatrical performances.

Xinjiang Muqam Art Thea­tre Director Dilshad Farhat dur­ing exclusive interview told that cruel brutality and musical exu­berance cannot coexist. There­fore, the flourishing development of Muqam music in Urumqi proves that Uyghur Muslims enjoy won­derful music and a peaceful life.

Encapsulating about Muqam, he said that it integrates song, dance and folk music and is a part of the tapestry that makes up the cul­ture of Xinjiang, a hub on the an­cient Silk Road. In 2005, Xinjiang’s Twelve Muqams were inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

He added that President Xi Jin­ping paid special visit to Muqam Art Theatre and praised the folk performances. “Obviously, Presi­dent Xi’s visit reflects his determi­nation to promote Uyghur music.”