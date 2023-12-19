Pak delegation visits Xinjiang Muqam Art Theatre

ISLAMABAD - If anybody from the West and other part of the world wants to see Uyghur Muslims and their bustling quality life, “Muqam” known as the “mother of Uygur music,” is one of the barometers.
Muqam’s artistic charm blooms in the peaceful and tranquil social atmosphere of Xinjiang, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday.
Does it make sense that oppression is growing on the one hand and music is booming on the other? It could be said that the Western media must come out of the information cocoon of their own creation and accept the reality - the so-called national government supports the suppression of Uyghur Muslims is just a absurd fantasy.
Some members of Pakistan journalists and think tank delegation recently visited Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang.
They visited the Xinjiang Muqam Art Theatre and watched live singing, dancing and music performances. Immersed in the beautiful singing, dancing and music, the rumours about the so-called “Uyghur Muslims are being oppressed” were disproven.
The delegation had the opportunity to enjoy the Music of Muqam and its theatrical performances.
Xinjiang Muqam Art Theatre Director Dilshad Farhat during exclusive interview told that cruel brutality and musical exuberance cannot coexist. Therefore, the flourishing development of Muqam music in Urumqi proves that Uyghur Muslims enjoy wonderful music and a peaceful life.
Encapsulating about Muqam, he said that it integrates song, dance and folk music and is a part of the tapestry that makes up the culture of Xinjiang, a hub on the ancient Silk Road. In 2005, Xinjiang’s Twelve Muqams were inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
He added that President Xi Jinping paid special visit to Muqam Art Theatre and praised the folk performances. “Obviously, President Xi’s visit reflects his determination to promote Uyghur music.”