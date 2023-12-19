Pakistan, China focus on B2B cooperation, investment, technology transfer: Hashmi

BEIJING-Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil ur Rahman said on Monday that engineering, construction, carbon neutrality, new energy, energy storage, mining development, green and sustainable development and other fields will be the key to future cooperation between Pakistan and China.

“Now we have entered the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), our focus is more on business-to-business cooperation, investment and technology transfer between the two countries, which is also in line with the vision of the leaders of the two countries,” he said in his speech at the Pakistan-China Exchange Conference on Investment Opportunity held at the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing.

The conference was aimed at strengthening cooperation in engineering construction, carbon neutrality, new energy, mining and other fields.

With the theme of “New Opportunity, New Cooperation, and New Development”, this conference is expected to present a higher level of cooperation.

Ambassador Hashmi further said that the Pakistani government has stepped up efforts to facilitate investors and joint ventures in Pakistan. To this end, the government has established the Special Investment Facilitation Committee (SIFC) to provide “single window” facilities to foreign investors and businessmen by removing all systemic barriers. The Prime Minister of Pakistan himself chairs the SIFC Supreme Council. Mining and energy, particularly renewable energy, are priority areas for SIFC. Commercial Counsellor of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir introduced the policies and incentives to invest in Pakistan.

“We are looking for Chinese investments in different areas, especially industries that are moving from China to Pakistan where we can export value-added products to the world,” he said. He invited Chinese entrepreneurs to participate in the 3rd Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Expo to be held in Lahore from January 18 to 20, 2024. This event will be attended by many Pakistani-related companies and exhibitors, and B2B meetings will be held. The expo is also expected to pave the way for more achievements in China-Pakistan cooperation.

Vice Secretary General China Association of International Engineering Consultants, Lu Chang noted that over the past decade, CPEC has achieved fruitful results in providing employment and high-quality sustainable development. He also said that they are willing to go to Pakistan to participate in this healthcare expo and are ready to work hand in hand with Pakistani entrepreneurs.