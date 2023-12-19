Pakistan, Norway celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD-December 18th marked a significant milestone as Pakistan and Norway celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties, rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

A Foreign Office statement emphasized the robust partnership, spanning political, economic, academic, environmental, social, and cultural realms. Both nations are committed to fostering regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development.

The relationship thrives on high-level engagements, frequent leadership meetings, and active collaborations within multilateral forums. Economic ties stand strong, marked by substantial trade across multiple sectors and notable investments by leading Norwegian companies like Telenor Group, Scatec ASA, and Jotun Paints. Recent collaborations in IT, ship-breaking, and ship-recycling exhibit promising potential.

Norway’s consistent support in sustainable development, including initiatives related to SDGs, climate action, and renewable energy, has earned Pakistan’s appreciation.

Notably, Norway extended generous humanitarian aid of 227 million NOK after last year’s floods. Programs like NORPART by Norway’s development agency Norad have bolstered academic cooperation, enhancing student mobility and curriculum development.

The Pakistani diaspora in Norway, originating from the early 1970s, represents a crucial bond between the two nations. Now among Norway’s largest immigrant groups, they contribute significantly across diverse fields, enriching politics, liberal arts, business, education, science, research, medicine, healthcare, law, consultancy, and engineering. Pakistan takes pride in their socio-economic contributions to their chosen country.

Amidst the celebrations, Pakistan affirms its strong belief in the continued growth and flourishing friendship between the two nations in the years ahead.