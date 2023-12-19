Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Pakistan records its first death from monkeypox

Web Desk
12:59 PM | December 19, 2023
The first death – due to Monkeypox – was reported in Pakistan, when a 40-year-old man undergoing treatment in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad died, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing hospital officials.

The officials from the PIMS hospital revealed that the 40-year-old patient – suffering from several infections including HIV and Monkeypox – died on Sunday morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deceased person had returned from Saudi Arabia and was in medical care for the past one and a half months.

Back in October, a total of five suspected monkeypox cases have been reported in Pakistan.

Five passengers who arrived in Karachi from Muscat were diagnosed with monkeypox at the Jinnah International Airport. The said travelers had reached Karachi airport via a foreign airline’s flight.

The Sindh health department said that the suspected patients will be shifted to the infectious diseases’ hospital.

Web Desk

