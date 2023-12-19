Tuesday, December 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan’s Ambassador presents letter of credence to Iranian FM

Pakistan’s Ambassador presents letter of credence to Iranian FM
Web Desk
8:17 PM | December 19, 2023
National

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Tuesday presented a copy of his “letter of credence” to Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian.
 
During the audience with the foreign minister, Ambassador Tipu conveyed the greetings and desire from the leadership of Pakistan to further strengthen brotherly and historic ties between the two countries, and work together for regional peace and stability, a press release said.
 
The ambassador condemned the Rask terrorist attack and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian officials.
 
He also appreciated the role of Iran over the Gaza conflict and mobilizing of the international support.
 
The Iranian foreign minister welcomed the ambassador and assured his support, hoping that the relations between the countries, which were rooted in common culture and traditions, would touch new heights during his assignment in Tehran.
 
Ambassador Tipu expressed gratitude to the foreign minister.

Dr Nadeem for adoption of new emerging technologies

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1702959961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023